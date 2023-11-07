NBA launches e-commerce site for fans in India in partnership with Anand Ahuja's Bhaane

A new NBA season comes with newer opportunities not just for the players but also for ardent fans who are looking to invest in official merchandise by the global sports brand. The 2023-24 NBA season tipped off its broadcasts in India on October 25 and if you are one of those doing the early morning runs to watch the tournaments, then the NBA’s collaboration with homegrown Indian brand Bhaane will surely leave you excited.

The National Basketball Association has partnered with Anand Ahuja’s Bhaane and announced a multiyear collaboration to launch and operate the NBAStore.in. The e-commerce site will give NBA fans in India the opportunity to pick from a range of authentic NBA merchandise and memorabilia including current and former player jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs and accessories.

As for the brands, watch out for Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi. Talking about the collaboration, NBA India Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media, Sunny Malik shares, “We’re excited to work with Bhaane to launch NBAStore.in, which builds on our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans across India.”

NBA X Bhaane

NBA X Bhaane

Also read: Ranveer Singh grooves to Bollywood beats with basketball players Shaquille O'Neal and Trae Young

Anand, on the other hand, shared, “The NBA is one of the largest sports leagues globally, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on their official online store in India. This marks a significant milestone for Bhaane, allowing us to blend our distinctive fashion philosophy with the global appeal of the NBA. Through this platform, we aim to redefine the way fans connect with basketball and express their love for the game through cutting-edge and authentic products.”

Also read: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett headline 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class

NBA games air live in India on Sports18-1, Sports18 Khel, JioCinema and NBA League Pass.