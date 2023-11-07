Zeenat Aman opens up about her ptosis diagnosis, says 'It narrowed my opportunities'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has become quite an internet sensation ever since her debut on Instagram, keeps sharing snips from her personal and professional life to keep her followers up-to-date. As for today, Zeenat opened up about her ptosis diagnosis, a condition that damaged the muscles around her right eye almost forty years ago and subsequently caused her eyelid to droop.

She called her diagnosis “an elephant in the room” and revealed that she now wants to show the door to this animal. Zeenat shared that she underwent treatment for this condition earlier this year and she’s now recovering.

“This year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team,” read a part of her post.

The Haré Rama Haré Krishna star also talked about the toll the condition took on her career and said, “I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.”

The actress expressed her gratitude to her family and the team at Hinduja Hospital where she was treated. She wrote, “Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now. This post can not conclude without a word of gratitude to my family, the absolutely stellar staff at Hinduja Hospital, and especially the brilliant Dr. Savari Desai.”

The likes of Kajol, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar and many others wished Zeenat a speedy recovery and applauded her resilience.

