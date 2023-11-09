Ananya Panday poses with tennis legend Serena Williams at Swarovski's flagship store opening in NYC

Ananya Panday, who was roped in as the ambassador for Swarovski's Diwali campaign, attended the opening of the renowned crystal brand’s flagship store in New York. She joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Frieda Pinto, and tennis legend Serena Williams at the event, looking chic as always.

The Bollywood actress picked an ice blue Mugler bodycon gown, which seemed like the perfect choice in lieu of Swarovski's collabo with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, a brand known for their figure-fitting fits.

She was styled by Meagan Concession, and to elevate her see-through turtleneck dress, Ananya added a body chain with a chunky choker and dangling earpieces. For her hairstyle, the actress went full Ariana Grande with a sleek back-pulled ponytail.

Ananya kept her makeup otherwise minimal and rocked the muted glam shades with kohl-heavy eyes. The actress also posted a series of photos with her sister, who was her plus-one to the coveted launch.

Check out the Ananya Pandey with Kim Kardashian post here: