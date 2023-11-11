Moschino Creative Director Davide Renne passes away at 46

In less than two weeks into working as the creative director of Italian luxury label Moschino, designer Davide Renne passed away at the age of 46. The fashion house declared the news of his demise in a statement, attributing the cause of his death to "sudden illness".

Massimo Ferretti, the head of Moschino's parent company Gruppo Aeffe, stated, "There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future."

Also read: Vicky Kaushal jumps over fire, meets Indian Army’s 6 Sikh Regiment during Delhi visit

He further noted, "Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned."



For the uninitited, Davide was born in Tuscany and designed for women's collections at Gucci for two decades before joining Moschino. The designer had been overseeing women's and men's collections and accessories for Moschino since November 1. At the time of his death, he was in Milan, where he was expected to present his debut collection for the label at Milan Fashion Week in February.

​Also read: Dwayne Johnson approached to run for the White House