Dwayne Johnson approached to run for the White House
The 51-year-old actor has admitted to being flattered by the support, saying that he was "really honoured" by the result of the poll.
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has been approached by political parties to run in the next US election.
The wrestler-turned-actor had previously discussed the prospect of entering the political arena, and Johnson has now revealed that he's already been approached by political parties about making a run for the White House.
During an appearance on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, Johnson shared: "At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."
In 2021, a poll revealed that almost half of Americans would support the star if he decided to run for the presidency, report media sources.
The 51-year-old actor has admitted to being flattered by the support, saying that he was "really honoured" by the result of the poll.
He said: "That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honoured."
The actor was shocked by the results of the survey. However, he's refused to reveal which political parties have approached him.
The San Andreas actor said: "It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research."
Meanwhile, Dwayne previously revealed that he wants to "unite" America.
The Hollywood star suggested in 2021 that he could run for the White House in a bid to bring the country together.
Johnson told another media source: "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that."
Despite this, he refused to reveal which party he would represent, after a survey from Piplsay - a consumer trends company - found that 46 per cent of Americans would consider voting for him.