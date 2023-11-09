Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor wish 'darling brother' Harsh Varrdhan on his 33rd birthday

Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan celebrates his 33rd birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for the Thar actor since the clock struck twelve. Sonam Kapoor was among the first ones to wish her brother, and her post reads, “Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic, and the most handsome.. love you, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, you're the best..."

Malaika Arora took to the post's comment section and wrote, "Happy Birthday Harsh," while Karan Boolani dropped heart emojis.

Sonam shared this with a bunch of photos of Harsh in his element. In one of the clicks, we see him flaunting his dapper style with sunglasses and a suede jacket. In the other one, he is twinning with Sonam in an all-white outfit. Sonam has also posted pictures of Harsh with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

For the uninitiated, Anand and Harsh are total sneakerheads. While the former runs Bhaane, a contemporary streetwear clothing brand, Harsh has an exquisite collection of sneakers that take up most of his closet space.

On Harsh’s birthday, other than Sonam, Rhea Kapoor also wished the actor-producer. Her long post perfectly embodies sibling love and it reads, “Happy birthday, @harshvarrdhankapoor I know you hate birthdays, attention, or fuss. So I usually abstain. But this year, I feel like making an extra fuss. To my straight-shooting, never compromising, always true to himself as a special person Happy birthday! In a world full of lab-grown BS you are rough around the edges but 100 percent real.”

On the work front, Harsh, who otherwise keeps a low public profile, was last seen in Thar opposite Anil Kapoor. Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.