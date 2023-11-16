Virat Kohli has 'exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance,' says PM Modi on the cricketer's 50th ODI century

Netizens, including celebrities, have been celebrating Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century since last night and now, the latest addition to them is Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

In a remarkable feat, Virat scored his 50th ODI century yesterday during the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final match. He worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, which completed his century. With this, he has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most number of centuries in Men's ODI.

Congratulating him on his win, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), posted a picture of Virat and wrote, "Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

He lauded Virat's efforts, further noting, "This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations."

The prime minister seems to share a cordial relationship with not just Virat but also his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. He had attended the grand reception of the wedding of the power couple in New Delhi after the duo had extended a personal invitation to him. He had also congratulated the couple after they had announced their pregnancy on social media, noting that Virushka would be "amazing parents".

