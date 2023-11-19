"Do keep coming...": PM Modi reacts to Rock legend Mick Jagger's Hindi note on India trip

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at the positive experience legendary rockstar Mick Jagger had during his stay in India. The Grammy Award-nominated PM took to Twitter (formerly known as X) to share his sentiments. In a clever move, he incorporated the title of one of Mick's renowned songs in his post.

PM Modi's message resonated with a musical touch as he stated, "‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want,’ but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming...," on the social media platform.

Mick Jagger had shared a Hindi-English post on X the day before with a video of himself singing and expressing his happiness about his time in India. He conveyed, “Thanks India. Got away from it all here! Away from routine work, I am very happy at coming to India.”

Also read: SRK hosts ‘icon’ David Beckham at Mannat; footballer calls him 'a great man'

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all.



Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here.



Do keep coming… https://t.co/UXKH529mu5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2023



The legendary rock-and-roll musician, Mick Jagger, shared his Indian journey through a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle. His posts captured the vibrant scenes of the Festival of Light on the streets of Kolkata, where he wished everyone a "Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo." Mick showcased the diversity of Indian culture in his posts and received immense attention from fans and industry friends. Actor Richa Chadha welcomed Mick to India, and others expressed awe at the enchanting visuals he shared.

Also read: Sonu Sood shares video of son taking 'batting' tips from Shami

One of the pictures featured Mick standing in the streets of Kolkata, donned in a distinctive printed shirt, pants, and cap. He posed with replicas of mythical bhoots artwork in the background. Another image captured him with Ma Kali, and he shared a video of an artisan crafting an idol of the goddess Jagaddhatri.

Mick Jagger's presence at the Eden Gardens during the ICC World Cup England-Pakistan match on November 11 added another chapter to his Indian sojourn. The iconic rockstar, known for hits like "Sympathy for the Devil," "You Can’t Always Get What You Want," and "Gimme Shelter," was knighted in 2002 for his significant contributions to popular music.

His recent visit to India not only showcased his appreciation for the country's culture but also highlighted the enduring global appeal of his musical legacy.

Also read: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins strike a pose with the coveted World Cup trophy at Adalaj Stepwell