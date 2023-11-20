Rapper Badshah feeds 500 underprivileged children on his birthday

badshsPopular rapper, singer and songwriter Badshah celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, November 19. To kick off the celebration of his birthday on an uplifting note, Badshah teamed up with a social impact organization, Feeding India, and distributed homemade lunches to more than 500 children at the Rishi Valmiki Eco School in Goregaon. The lunch included rajma rice and fruits.

In addition to cutting a massive cake and joining the kids in a performance of his radio superhit 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai,' he pledged a donation of 10 lakhs to the school. Expressing his gratitude, Badshah said, "I am thankful to Feeding India for providing me with an opportunity to celebrate my birthday in a more meaningful manner. I am committed to combating malnutrition and encouraging the youth to become catalysts for change, working towards making India malnutrition-free."

This collaboration further solidifies the music icon's commitment to being a Poshan Champion, dedicated to eradicating hunger and malnutrition. It aligns with Feeding India's long-term vision of making India malnutrition-free. Badshah, the fourth most followed Indian artist on Spotify, has previously worked with Tata Memorial Hospital and Dharavi Dream Project for humanitarian initiatives, advocating for causes related to women and children.

Vishal Kumar, Head of Feeding India, emphasized the organization's commitment to the Prime Minister's call to make the eradication of malnutrition a Jan Andolan. He expressed gratitude to Badshah for his support as a Poshan Champion and highlighted the organization's focus on community mobilization and collaboration with artists to deepen the impact and influence of championing the cause.



