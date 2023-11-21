Kartik Aaryan discreetly reacts to Sara Ali Khan discussing their relationship on KWK

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who were seen together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, had dated for a while. When they broke up, Kartik chose to keep the situation under wraps but during a coffee conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan (KWK), Sara spoke about the relationship discreetly.

Now Kartik has reacted to Sara as well as Ananya Panday discussing their relationship with him on the latest episode of the show. In an interview with a renowned media publication, Kartik spoke about being a regular topic of discussion on the coffee couch.

The actor opened up about keeping his dating life private and said, “Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye (One thing I believe is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships).”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan loses belly fat in just 2 weeks, shares transformation photos

“I expect the same from my (partner). It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. When you are with someone, you don’t imagine things not working out. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both,” he added.

Coming to Sara and Kartik's relationship, the duo continues to remain good friends and the actor even attended the Diwali party hosted by the Atrangi Re star. As for Ananya Panday, the actress is dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan and others shine in ethnic outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash