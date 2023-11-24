Ranbir Kapoor gets daughter Raha's name tattooed, talks about equation with father Rishi Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is in the news again and not just for his much-anticipated upcoming release Animal. As part of the film promotions, the actor recently appeared on Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable with NBK. In the show, Ranbir revealed what is possibly his first tattoo — the name of his daughter 'Raha' — inked on his collarbone.

A clip from the show, where Ranbir is showing off his tattoo to the host, has gone viral. For the uninitiated, when Ranbir was asked if he had any tattoos in an earlier interview, he had said, "None yet. Hopefully soon. The 8 or something I don't know. Maybe my (tattoo is) going to be children’s names or I don't know." His wife and actress Alia Bhatt had also hinted at him getting a tattoo earlier this year in a media interaction. She had said, "My husband and I are planning on getting something."

Ranbir Kapoor got a tattoo of Raha's name on his shoulder ❤️ #UnstoppableWithNBKpic.twitter.com/SvJjJ0PO48 November 24, 2023

Apart from the relationship he shares with his daughter, the Barfi actor also opened up a bit about his relationship with his father Rishi Kapoor during the promotions of Animal. He said, "Whenever I met Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I always told him to give me a reference. I have never heard or felt like this. I think eventually subconsciously, I thought of my father, the way he used to speak, he was a very passionate and aggressive man." Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020.

Talking about Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial revolves around the relationship that the protagonist Arjun Singh (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and his father, played by Anil Kapoor, share. The story follows how Arjun's obsessive need for his father's love eventually turns him into a bloodthirsty killer. Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of Ranbir's wife while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film. Animal is set to hit the theatres on December 1.

