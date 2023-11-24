Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli passes away aged 93

Renowned filmmaker, Raj Kumar Kohli, the father of actor Armaan Kohli, passed away earlier today. As per media reports, the veteran filmmaker, known for films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaan, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif, collapsed in the shower.

Apparently, he had gone to take a shower and did not come out for some time. Worried Armaan broke the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor. The late filmmaker’s last rites will be held on Friday.

Raj Kumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as Dulla Bhatti, which was released in 1966 and Lootera starring Dara Singh which was released in the 1970s. Other films include Naukar Biwi Ka and Raaj Tilak (1984).

His son Armaan Kohli had made his debut as a leading actor with his father’s 1992 movie Virodhi. He had also made Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which featured Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar, among others.

In 2013, Armaan was featured in the reality show Bigg Boss 7. He made another comeback to Bollywood after 12 years, playing a negative role in the Rajshri Productions Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

