‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away aged 56

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, best known for directing the hit films Dhoom and Dhoom 2, passed away at the age of 56 at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His daughter Sanjina Gadhvi confirmed the news, stating, “He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy.”

Gadhvi, who was to celebrate his 57th birthday in three days, made a significant mark in Bollywood with his directorial debut in the year 2000 with Tere Liye. His association with Yash Raj Films produced successful ventures like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and the Dhoom franchise. The director also helmed movies such as Kidnap (2008), Ajab Gazabb Love (2012), and Operation Parindey (2020).

The sudden demise of the filmmaker has left the industry in shock. Colleagues and friends expressed their grief, remembering Gadhvi's contributions to the Indian film industry. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who worked with Gadhvi in Kidnap, shared, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sanjay Gadhvi. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Gadhvi's unexpected death is a great loss to the cinematic world, and his legacy as a skilled filmmaker will continue to be celebrated.

