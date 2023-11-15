Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away at 75

Subrata Roy, Sahara India group chief, died at 10.30 pm on Tuesday night at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. According to a statement released by the company, the 75-year-old passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

The statement read, "It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar [group] informs the demise of our Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara. Saharasri ji an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.”

For the uninitiated, the Sahara group was once reported to be the second largest employer of the country, with a 1.2 million employee base. At its peak, the brand included an airline, several television channels and finance and real estates.

Also read: Former head of Oberoi Hotels Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away aged 94

The success, though, was soon brought to an end due to legal troubles with financial sector regulators involving the company's business model. His troubles with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) eventuallly led him to being imprisoned, later released on parole.



However, Subrata continued to be loved by many due to his warm and humble nature . He preferred to be addressed at the 'Managing Worker' instead of 'Managing Director'. Mourning his demise, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Saharashri #SubrataRoy ji was a kind hearted Man. Always greeted with a big smile and a warm hug. Deeply saddened to learn of his untimely demise. A true visionary. My deepest condolences to Seemanto, Sushanto, the entire Sahara family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

On the other hand, badminton player PV Sindhu cherished her memories with him, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Heartbroken to learn about the passing of Sahara Shri Subrata Roy. Rest in peace, dear uncle. Cherishing fond memories of the time spent with you and aunty every time I visited Lucknow. You always treated me with nothing but love, affection, and respect. My heartfelt condolences to Swapna aunty, the family, and the extended Sahara family during these tough times."

Also read: It's a paw-some journey we're on: Akshay Gupta