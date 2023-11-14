Former head of Oberoi Hotels Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away aged 94

In the world of opulent hospitality, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, fondly known as Biki Oberoi, the former head of Oberoi Hotels, has bid adieu at the age of 94. Prithvi, a scion of India's most successful hotelier, MS Oberoi, transformed the nation's hospitality landscape, crafting some of the world's most exquisite hotels that set unprecedented benchmarks for luxury.

Prithvi’s narrative unfolded from a life of leisure and global jet-setting during his early years, relishing the finest hotels, restaurants, and mingling with the global elite. However, the transition from a luxuriant lifestyle to a visionary hotelier marked the next five decades of Prithvi's life.

Also read: It's a paw-some journey we're on: Akshay Gupta

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to quality, Prithvi elevated Oberoi Hotels to international standards, pushing the boundaries of perfection. His tireless work ethic, labouring into the late hours, mirrored the passion he invested in shaping hotels that epitomised luxury.

Reflecting on his earlier years of indulgence, he often emphasised the significance of his international adventures, asserting that they instilled in him a profound understanding of luxury. Sampling the world's best offerings allowed him to establish Oberoi Hotels as a symbol of unparalleled luxury, outshining even the grand hotels of Europe and America.

The success of Oberoi Hotels, consistently topping global lists, was seen by Prithvi as a testament to the luxury education he acquired during his youth. His father, MS Oberoi, recognised the importance of keeping abreast of global trends and luxury business directions. Jointly planning travels, they strategically navigated the changing landscape of luxury and hospitality.

Prithvi's visionary approach became evident in the 1980s when he identified the shifting dynamics of luxury beyond established American hotel chains. The Oberoi group, strategically collaborating with Sheraton and Intercontinental, flourished, but Prithvi foresaw the need for a shift in focus. The creation of Vilas properties, a luxurious breakthrough for Indian hospitality, became a defining legacy.

His legacy extended beyond the Vilas properties, as Prithvi revolutionised Indian city hotels. Recognisable by spacious rooms, elegant yet comfortable furniture, natural elements like gardens or sea views, and perfect lighting, Prithvi's distinctive style left an indelible mark.

Also read: Dhordo wins ‘Best Tourism Village’ award

Prithvi's unwavering commitment to quality was exemplified by the complete refurbishment of Oberoi Delhi, even at the cost of forfeiting revenues, reflecting his pursuit of creating a hotel he could be proud of.

Stepping down on health grounds over a year ago, Prithvi's legacy lives on through his nephew Arjun Oberoi and son Vikram Oberoi, who have successfully navigated the group through the challenges of the pandemic. Prithvi's transformative impact on the hospitality industry, turning Indian hotels into global benchmarks, reverberates as a lasting legacy benefiting every hotelier, guest, and the nation itself.