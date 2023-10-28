Dhordo wins ‘Best Tourism Village’ award

The Rann Utsav has evolved into a significant catalyst for social and economic-environmental improvement in the rural communities of Dhordo and Kutch. It was started at Dhordo in 2005 and established on the world stage. Today Dhordo has earned a global identity in tourism. As a result of this recognition, the United Nations agency World Tourism Organisation included it among the best tourism villages in the world and conferred the place with the award of ‘Best Tourism Village’.

Dhordo, the White Rann of Kutch, the beacon of tourism in the world being conferred with the Best Tourism Village award has marked another milestone in the pride of Gujarat. Dhordo was the only place being conferred with the award at the ‘Best Tourism Village-2023’ award ceremony organised by the UNWTO at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on October 19.

The award has been conferred by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) of the United Nations since 2021. The UNWTO promotes the tourism industry and sustainable development globally. The award is given to villages that are at the forefront of rural development, maintenance of landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and food traditions.

The villages nominated by UNWTO are evaluated by an independent board based on parameters covering nine areas including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social stability, environmental sustainability, tourism potential & development, and value chain integration. This award has been received due to the developmental progress made in all these nine areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and congratulated Dhordo of Kutch for being honoured with the award of the best tourism village. He tweeted, “I am thrilled to see that Dhordo of Kutch is being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour is not only a tribute to the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch.” He expressed that Dhordo will continue to shine and attract visitors from all over the world.

Located in the Rann of Kutch in the western corner of India, Dhordo is one of the most interesting natural places in the world. The vast salt marsh present in the Thar Desert offers an attractive view to national and international tourists.