World Food Day 2023: Promoting equal access to food and water for all

Proper food and nutrition are fundamental human rights, but sadly, millions of people across the world don't have access to healthy food and clean water. World Food Day, observed annually, aims to create awareness about this issue and encourage initiatives to ensure that every person on Earth can access nutritious food. The focus is on guaranteeing food safety and security while combating hunger. Organisations plan new initiatives every year to mark this important day.

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16. This year, it will be celebrated on Monday. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, established in 1945, played a pivotal role in founding World Food Day. In 1979, during the FAO Conference, World Food Day was officially recognised as a global holiday. Since then, over 150 countries have united to acknowledge World Food Day as a significant day for celebrations.

The theme for this year's World Food Day is “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.” The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United States highlighted the importance of water in our lives, linking it to food production, livelihoods, and its overall role on Earth. The theme underscores the necessity of not taking this vital resource for granted and emphasizes the influence of food choices and production on water resources.

The theme encourages collective action towards water sustainability for food production and aims to emphasize that everyone deserves equal access to food and water worldwide. Organisations come together on this day to raise awareness about this critical issue and the significance of equal access to food and water for every individual on the planet.

