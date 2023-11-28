Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram visit a temple in Imphal ahead of their wedding 

In a joyous celebration of love, actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to exchange vows on Wednesday in Imphal. The couple was spotted seeking blessings at a temple in Heingang, Imphal East district, showcasing their traditional attire for the occasion. With Randeep being the sole representative from the industry at the private ceremony, the couple embarked on pre-wedding rituals by visiting the Shri Govindaji temple.

Expressing his sentiments, Randeep, after the temple visit, told media sources, “I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life, and many more things. I hope I get them.”

When asked about other Bollywood celebrities attending the wedding, Randeep humorously remarked, “It's just me.” Reflecting on pre-wedding nerves, he acknowledged, “Well, everybody is.”

The couple shared their wedding news on Instagram, drawing a parallel to the Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada. The joint note expressed their joy, stating, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends." The wedding is scheduled for November 29 in Imphal, followed by a Mumbai reception.

Lin, known for her roles in films like Mary Kom and Axone, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. As the couple steps into this new chapter, they seek blessings and love, expressing gratitude for the union. Lin and Randeep's wedding is poised to be a celebration of love and cultural diversity, marking a joyous union for the duo.