Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunite for a new comedy show

Earlier this year, Kapil Sharma made an announcement where he mentioned he would be changing addresses to Netflix along with his family. While it was revealed that the audience would be seeing the cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, Kapil Sharma now drops another news that Sunil Grover would be joining the cast as well.

Much to the delight of the fans, the comedian duo would unite once again. Announcing this news Sharma says, “Ab Parivaar Poora Hua” (now the family is complete). This announcement has already increased curiosity and excitement for the show among the audiences, which they are waiting for in anticipation.

The announcement has also sparked excitement among celebrities and industry colleagues. Commenting on the social media post, Bhumi Pednekar writes, ‘Can’t waitttttt.’ while Richa Sharma mentions, ‘Yayyyyyyyyyyy’ and Harbhajan comments, ‘Good to see you both.’

More details about the show are to follow soon.

