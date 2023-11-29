Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem react as Anil Kapoor shares shirtless throwback pic with ‘Animal’ co-star Bobby Deol

In a delightful treat for fans, actor Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback picture with his Animal co-star, Bobby Deol. The snapshot captured the duo flaunting their muscular physiques, and Anil humorously captioned it as “Animal Ka Baap and Animal Ka Enemy Posing.”

As the photo hit Instagram, the comments section lit up with reactions. Bobby expressed his appreciation with red heart emojis, while Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, and Darshan Kumaar chimed in with fire emojis.

The promotional buzz for Animal intensified on Monday as the cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil, went to Hyderabad for a special event. South superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli also joined the ensemble.



Shedding light on the film’s title during a promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir explained, “I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animals behave out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought.”

The recently unveiled official trailer of Animal received an overwhelming response from fans. The 3-minute-32-second sneak peek hinted at Ranbir's character's fierce demeanour due to a tumultuous upbringing. The narrative revolves around a protagonist fiercely protective and obsessive about his father's love, leading him to confront anyone who challenges it.

Clocking in at 3 hours and 21 minutes, the film is slated for release on December 1 in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

