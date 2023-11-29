Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison encourages people to contribute to late actor’s titular foundation

Canadian broadcast journalist and deceased FRIENDS’ lead actor Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison spoke nearly a month after the star died at 54. Yesterday (Monday), a renowned media correspondent took to X to ask people to donate to the Mathew Perry Foundation, the eponymous organisation launched on a Friday this month to acknowledge the actor’s struggle with substance abuse and help several others cope with the same.

Honouring Giving Tuesday, a generosity movement that takes place in America after Thanksgiving, Morrison wrote, “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

The foundation was built following Perry’s death to persist in his oath to help others toiling with addiction. The actor has been publicly forthright about his decades-long battles with addictions to alcohol and opioids, including sharing details of his fight in his biography Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was out last year.

Perry died on October 28 after the Los Angeles Police Department found him unresponsive in the hot tub at his L.A. home. His cause of death is still under investigation as the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office waits for toxicology results.

The actor’s FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston also took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to uplift fans to reinforce the Matthew Perry Foundation. “For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering from addiction,” she noted. “He would have been grateful for the love.”

