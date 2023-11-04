Matthew Perry laid to rest in LA, ‘Friends’ cast gathers to bid farewell: Reports

The world was struck with sadness as the news of Matthew Perry's passing on October 28 spread. He was laid to rest in Los Angeles on November 3, stated reports.

The world was struck with sadness as the news of Matthew Perry's passing on October 28 spread. Known and beloved for his iconic portrayal of Chandler in the timeless sitcom Friends, Perry was laid to rest in Los Angeles on November 3, stated reports. At the service, his former Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, came together to say their goodbyes, added sources.

Matthew, forever etched in the hearts of Friends enthusiasts as Chandler left this world on October 28 at his Los Angeles residence. A solemn and heartfelt funeral service took place on November 3 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA, situated near Warner Bros Studios.

In the wake of Perry's untimely demise, the Friends cast jointly expressed their sorrow and remembrances through an official statement made to a popular magazine. Their heartfelt message read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The passing of Perry on October 28 sent ripples of sadness across the world. Reportedly, his demise occurred due to an apparent drowning, with no traces of drugs at the scene, and no indications of foul play, as per law enforcement sources.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is presently awaiting the results of a toxicology report to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the situation. Perry's family and co-stars from Friends have shared touching statements to honour his memory, expressing their profound grief and asking for privacy to come to terms with this profound loss.

