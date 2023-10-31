‘Friends’ cast mourns the loss of ‘Chandler Bing’ Matthew Perry, says, ‘We are all so utterly devastated’

Matthew Perry, famous for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54 on October 28. Tragically, he was found unresponsive in a hot tub, and despite the efforts of first responders, he could not be revived. The news of his untimely death has sent shockwaves across the world, prompting tributes and condolences from fans and colleagues alike.

The cast of Friends, who shared an unbreakable bond both on and off-screen, have now issued a joint statement shared with a media outlet expressing their profound grief. In the statement, they emphasised that their connection was more than just that of castmates; they were a family.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The heartfelt message continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.” The statement was signed by Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), and David Schwimmer (Ross).

The creators of Friends, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and producer Kevin Bright, also paid their respects, describing Matthew as a ‘brilliant talent.’ Their statement expressed deep sadness over his passing, acknowledging that he had made the character of Chandler Bing uniquely his own.

“It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words,” the creators stated. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice before his marriage to Monica on the show, expressed her grief on Instagram. She shared a photo of her character with Chandler and remembered Perry as a joyous presence.

“What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on,” Wheeler lamented. “I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Friends, the iconic sitcom, ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, following the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating, and careers. The show was a cornerstone of NBC's television lineup during the 1990s and early 2000s, amassing a massive global following. Matthew’s portrayal of Chandler became a legendary character etched into the hearts of millions.