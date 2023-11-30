Jennifer Garner gets into holiday spirit early with red dress at her film’s premiere

Jennifer Garner is having a festive start to the holiday season. The actress, 51, was spotted wearing a sleeveless red minidress at the Los Angeles premiere of Family Switch.

The asymmetrical dress included a high neckline and layered bottom. Jennifer paired the look with black open-toe heels and large dangle earrings, reports a popular magazine.

The Christmas comedy is set to make its way to the platform on Thursday, and the 13 Going on 30 star serves as a producer, along with starring in the role of Jess Walker. Jess and her husband Bill, played by Ed Helms, and the other family members find themselves involved in a supernatural body swap.

As per the magazine, director Joseph McGinty Nichol previously opened up about what makes the film different from other body-swap comedies. “It just adds a twist, and it's a hook and a way into a movie that's about empathy and walking a mile in each other's shoes. But just the six-way switch, I think, sets us apart because there's just more fun to be having,” he told the magazine. He also shared that the holiday movie has a valuable lesson for all audiences.

“You can listen and not take it to heart, but to understand, you have to go into consideration and thought and go over what you listened to. Once you understand where the person you’re talking to is coming from — be it your mom, your kid, your dog, or your baby — then maybe you can hope to be understood,” McG shared.

