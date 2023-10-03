Shruti Haasan-starrer 'The Eye' to be screened at the Greek International Film Festival

Shruti Haasan has been making waves in international waters with her latest release, The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon. The film stars Mark Rowley and Shruti in the lead roles and it has now been nominated for Best Director and Best Director of Photography at the Greek International Film Festival. It has also been nominated for Best Film at the London Independent Film Festival and Shruti expressed her joy at the honours the film has been receiving with a long social media post.

Shruti thanked her fans for their constant support and admiration for her work and wrote, "Sometimes you get to be a part of something magical, emotional and truthful - this was that special movie for me - I can’t wait for all of you to see it The Eye has been nominated for best director @daphneschmon and best dop @jameschegwyn at the Greek international film screenings - nominated for best film at the London independent film festival."

"The Eye was filmed in corfu and made with love and care for the environment as well, the entire cast and crew worked toward reducing the environmental and carbon impact using the Green Shoots sustainability platform," she further added as she talked about the film shoot.

Take a look at the post here:

Shruti shared this post with an official poster that gives a glimpse of an intense scene from the film. Both Shruti and Mark can be seen romancing each other and atop the poster "What if death wasn't the end" has been written in bold. For the unversed, The Eye is about a young widow who travels to the island where her husband died to scatter his ashes and is tempted by a dark choice to bring him back.

Other than The Eye, Shruti is also grabbing the news for her much-anticipated release Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to hit theatres in December this year.

