Allu Arjun praises National Award 2023 winners, hints at a possible collaboration with Kriti Sanon 

Superstar Allu Arjun has sparked excitement among fans by dropping hints about a potential collaboration with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a post where he not only praised the National Award winners Waheeda Rehman and Alia Bhatt but also hinted at a project with Kriti. The post featured pictures of the trio, showcasing their camaraderie.

In the caption for the post, Allu expressed his admiration for Waheeda, calling her a true inspiration with a career spanning over six decades. He also congratulated Alia for her iconic performance in a groundbreaking film, deeming her win well-deserved. Turning the spotlight on Kriti, he commended her stellar performance, hinting at a potential collaboration, saying, “What a lovely lady… wishing her more in this journey… and hopefully a movie together soon.”

Kriti responded to Allu’s post, echoing his sentiments, and expressing her excitement for potential future projects. She wrote, “Dear Pushpa (and Bunny). The feeling is mutual!! Our conversations made it even more special.. here’s to manifesting a lot more in life (red heart emoji). Lots of love always.”

Allu clinched his first National Award for Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards for his role in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he thanked the jury and the Indian government for the recognition.

He wrote in an Instagram post, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

The actor is set to reprise his role as the titular gangster in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024, under the direction of Sukumar. The film is anticipated to be a massive entertainer, promising an enthralling cinematic experience for the audience.