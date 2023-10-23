Legendary Indian spinner and Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

In an unfortunate turn of events, legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away earlier today (October 23). As per media reports, Bedi had been ailing for the last two years and had undergone multiple surgeries. His family is yet to release an official statement on the matter but his peers and contemporaries across the country have started to pen heartfelt notes to mourn his demise.

Irfan Pathan wrote, “Bishan Singh Bedi, one of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family.” Former cricketer, Dodda Ganesh said, “Rest in peace Paaji. You were a giant. Your contributions will always be remembered. The numerous conversations I had with you helped me a lot in my cricket career #BishanBedi.”

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur also offered condolences to Bedi’s family. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, and two children, Neha and Angad. Coming to Bedi’s stint with the Indian cricket team, the icon played 67 Tests for the country between 1967 and 1979 and took 266 wickets. He was touted as one of the most celebrated cricketers of all time alongside Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan who played an important role in India's first-ever ODI victory.

