Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi to debut alongside son Angad Bedi in Ghoomer

Angad Bedi’s father, Bishan Singh Bedi is making his acting debut with the movie Ghoomer and Angad cannot hide his excitement about it. Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi would be co-starring along with his son Angad Bedi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and others in the movie. Kher plays the role of a paraplegic cricketer while Bachchan becomes her cricket coach. Interestingly, the movie features not one but two father-son duos- Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and Bishan Singh Bedi and Angad Bedi. Ghoomer directed by R. Balki is set to release worldwide tomorrow.

Talking about his excitement about working with his father along with other luminaries, Bedi mentions, “This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film with my father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour. Working alongside Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we have created together. It’s iconic because both AB and Big B, and my father and I are in the same film which is surely an exciting treat to watch. Balki sir has brought everyone together for the film, and I’m excited my dad will be seen on screen in this amazing film that is dedicated to the sports he most loves and has contributed to”.

Ghoomer, inspired by true events is based on the story of a specially-abled cricketer who overcomes all physical limitations and triumphs in the game she most loves. Angad Bedi has previously won the hearts of his fans by delivering remarkable performances in movies like Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Soorma. On the work front, apart from Ghoomer, he also has his Telugu debut Hi Nanna along with Nani and Mrunal Thakur, lined up in the future.