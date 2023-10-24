Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and family mourn the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi, say ‘Blessed to have you as our fearless leader’

Actor Angad Bedi, his wife Neha Dhupia, and his family on Tuesday expressed their feelings on the demise of his father and former Indian captain and legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and said it was heartwarming to see him inspiring many generations through his life. Bedi passed away on Monday, aged 77. He is survived by his wife Anju, and two children: Neha and actor Angad.

Angad Shared A Not About His Father Bishan singh Bedi

Taking to social media, Angad shared a note that read, “Isn’t it completely in Dad’s character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming. While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless and full life that inspired many. We are moved by each and every message of love we have received, publicly and personally. Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humour and giant heart.”

Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate Durga Puja with daughter Devi in style

The post further read, “It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life. Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru. He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhau-Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with His Beloved now. Dad, we were blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto - to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond, In love and faith, Anju Bedi, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Bedi, Neha Bedi Gautam Malhotra, Mehr Dhupia Bedi Guriq Dhupia Bedi, Suhavi Bedi Malhotra.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in blue outfit as she attends Jonas Brothers' concert in LA before heading to India for MAMI

Bedi, considered to be one of the greatest left-arm spinners to have played the game, was part of the famous Indian spin quartet alongside Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrashekar and S Venkataraghavan that won India many matches in both home and overseas conditions in the 1970s. He also took seven wickets in 10 ODI matches, apart from captaining India in 22 Tests – with its most memorable wins coming in Melbourne and Sydney Tests in the 1977-78 tour of Australia.

He played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979, taking 266 wickets at an average of 28.71, apart from making 656 runs with the bat.