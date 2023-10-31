Kim Kardashian, daughter North West, rock Cher and Dionne costumes from Hollywood classic ‘Clueless’ for Halloween

Kim Kardashian took Halloween by storm this year, and she was not alone. She teamed up with her eldest child, North West, to bring iconic characters from the 1995 cult film Clueless to life, stepping into the shoes of Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport.

For their Halloween extravaganza, Kim sported a stylish ensemble inspired by Cher, complete with a yellow striped blazer, matching skirt, and a coordinating vest over a white tee. A blonde wig, white heels, knee-high stockings, a fuzzy white backpack, and a gold ring accessorised the look, with her makeup featuring neutral tones and nude lipstick.

North West, Kim's daughter, embraced the role of Cher's best friend Dionne, donning an outfit with black and white plaid that perfectly mirrored the character's signature style. She even sported the iconic hat from the cult classic film, which was inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Kim has an Instagram following of 364 million, and she didn't wait to share their Halloween transformation. She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, and in one of the pictures, she hilariously recreated Cher's famous line, “Ugh, as if...”

Fans couldn't get enough of Kim and her daughter's spot-on costumes. They flooded her Instagram post with adoring comments, with one fan asking, “Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection.” Another Instagram user marvelled, “HOW DO YOU GUYS LOOK THE SAME AGE.”

The comments section was filled with compliments like, “Beyond!!! You girls are perfection!” and “Omg too cute millennials stand up!!!” The Instagram post gained over 1.7 million likes and drew the attention of several celebrities who left comments. In no time, their Halloween pictures went viral across multiple social media platforms.

