SS Rajamouli calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Baadshah of box office' after 'Jawan' release 

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan hit the theatres yesterday and it is already a blockbuster. It has received the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film and has successfully beat Shah Rukh's last release Pathaan.

The film starring SRK in the lead with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, revolves around a man who is driven to correct the wrongs of society. The action-thriller has been receiving love from the film fraternity ever since its release and SS Rajamouli is just one of the many who have heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan.

The RRR director congratulated the actor and Jawan director Atlee on the box-office success and tweeted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening...Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…"

Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir. https://t.co/RpI0UZ625a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh reacted to this tweet and thanked the Oscar-nominated director. His tweet reads, "Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

Apart from SS Rajamouli's congratulatory tweet, Kangana Ranaut's IG Story praising Shah Rukh also caught attention. She called him the 'God of Cinema' and a part of her post read, "From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of superheroic even in real life."