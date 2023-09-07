Shah Rukh Khan fans pour milk on ‘Jawan’ cut-out in Hyderabad theatre

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan offered milk on the superstar’s cut-out from the film Jawan outside a theatre in Hyderabad. A video is doing the rounds on social media where fans are seen pouring milk onto SRK’s cut-out from Jawan, chanting "Shah Rukh Zindabad" in unison and putting garland on his image.

The video in question is from Ramakrishna Theatre in Hyderabad and the incident took place on the film’s opening day. Social media is proof that after the mammoth success of Pathaan, SRK is back again with a gigantic blockbuster ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, on the big screen.

Videos are rife on social media as early as press shows which started at 6.00 a.m. to the first day of the first show for fans, the theatre was swamped. A video shows the entire theatre dancing to ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from the film.

Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on 7 September.

