Reboot your style with these timepieces from Jawan movie watch collection

Jawan is one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic gems of the year. The action-drama boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring a stellar Pan-India cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and many more who will be seen in key roles.

From Jawan movie watch collection

As the anticipation for the cinematic spectacle escalates, fans of Shah Rukh are in for an opulent treat. The renowned watch brand, Just In Time, has forged an exclusive collaboration with Red Chillies, assuming the esteemed mantle of the film's official watch retail partner. To mark the collaboration, it has launched a collection of timepieces that draw their inspiration from personal narratives, cherished memories, and profound influences that have shaped Shah Rukh's illustrious career.

Timeless pieces

Exuding unparalleled craftsmanship, these watches are deeply rooted in horological history. Each timepiece boasts an array of intricate ‘complications,’ a term revered in the realm of horology to denote any feature exceeding the basic display of hours and minutes. The pieces are from materials such as wood, ceramic, and even meteorite and exude an air of sophistication.

Elegant style

They elegantly complement the impeccable style of Shah Rukh and the entire cast, epitomising the superstar allure gracing the silver screen. Whether it be the regal charm of vintage aesthetics, the sleek allure of modish pieces, or the sporty charisma of sports watches, this collection's versatility ensures the pieces are suited for a myriad of occasions.

Suave and sporty

Directed by the illustrious Atlee, Jawan is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan. The film is slated for a grand release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



Price on request.

