Telugu actor Karthi shares pic with John Cena from Hyderabad ahead of WWE Super Spectacle

WWE fans in India are still going gaga over John Cena visiting India for the first time in 17 years. Not just him, a bunch of his fellow colleagues arrived in Hyderabad yesterday, to attend the WWE Super Spectacle.



However, Telugu actor Karthi seems to be a fanboy of John himself. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of him and welcomed him to India. While John was spotted wearing a basic white T-shirt and black cap, Karthi wore a black T-shirt and a black WWE jersey.



In the caption, the actor noted, "A great pleasure meeting you @johncena. Thank you for being so kind and warm. It’s wonderful how you could make everyone feel special in those few minutes. Hustle Loyalty Respect - felt all of that (smile emoji)."





The comments section, however, turned into a hilarious riot. Referring to John Cena's signature WWE move 'You Can't See Me!, several users gave comments like, "Bro you look so handsome (emojis) but why are you standing alone.", "I can't see him bro. Who's with you?", "Nice joke ur literally standing alone.", and "Why is karthi standing along with his hand in air!".



On the work front, Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: II earlier this year. He will be next seen in the Tamil film Japan, directed by Raju Murugan.



Also read: SS Rajamouli calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Baadshah of box office' after 'Jawan' release