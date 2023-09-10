Family day at US Open: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend tennis matches with daughters

The US Open became a delightful family outing for Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who were spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, enjoying the thrilling tennis matches alongside their two young daughters, Hazel and Violet.

The couple decided to take a break from the spotlight and share some quality time with their children. Their daughters, 9-year-old Hazel and 6-year-old Violet appeared to be having a blast as they sipped on beverages and cuddled with their parents during the matches.

Emily was seen to be expressive throughout the event, occasionally cheering and shouting in excitement, adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the atmosphere.

Violet, dressed in a charming blue floral print dress, sat on her father’s lap, while Hazel, sporting a baseball cap, was seen engaged in lively conversations with her mother, during breaks in the action.

This family outing aligns with Emily’s decision to take a year off from her acting career to prioritise her role as a mother. In a candid interview in July, the actress discussed the challenges of balancing her career and motherhood. She acknowledged that finding the right balance had always been a struggle, but she felt a strong urge to be present for her children during these formative years.

As for her children's perspective on her Hollywood career, Emily humorously revealed that they see her simply as ‘Mom’ in an interview. She said, “When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it … I’m like, ‘Who’s that?’ and I can see my children doing the same — they might say, ‘Oh, there’s Mama,’ but it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming.”