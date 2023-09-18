Dhanush wins hearts as he attends his assistant Anand’s wedding ceremony 

In frame: Dhanush posing with the bride and groom at the wedding

Tamil actor Dhanush graced the joyous occasion of his assistant Anand's wedding as a special guest over the weekend. Extending his heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds, Dhanush posed for pictures with the couple, and fans were quick to share these delightful moments on social media.

Arriving at the wedding dressed in a beige shirt, blue jeans, and a stylish blue cap, Dhanush sported a thick moustache and was accompanied by his Asuran co-star Ken Karunas. The actor warmly greeted the groom, and the bride beamed with joy at the sight of the renowned artiste.

Dhanush’s fans lauded his kind and humble gesture, highlighting how such actions only strengthen the bond with his fans. Comments poured in, praising the actor for his unexpected yet heartwarming visit to Anand's reception.

Later, Dhanush also met Rathika and Sarathkumar and posed for capturing candid selfies with them in the same attire he wore for the wedding event.

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Captain Miller, for which he revealed an intriguing first look last month. The poster provided a glimpse into the film's violent and action-packed narrative, featuring Dhanush holding a weapon amidst a backdrop of scattered bodies. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his work in films like Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles.

Scheduled to hit theatres later this year, Dhanush has another project in the pipeline, Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, with whom he has previously collaborated for Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

