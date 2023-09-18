Vicky Kaushal calls marriage with Katrina Kaif  'paranthas weds pancakes'

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shed light on his marital life with Katrina Kaif, playfully dubbed ‘paranthas weds pancakes’ in media circles due to their contrasting culinary preferences. As the couple continues to explore each other's tastes, Vicky shared how they have embraced and understood one another's favourite foods.

During the promotions for his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, Vicky spoke to a news agency expressing how their food preferences have merged over time. He said, “Earlier, only I loved white butter and paranthas, and now, Katrina also loves it too. Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that’s what has happened.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif celebrates brother Sebastian’s birthday, shares clicks from party

Katrina, known for her penchant for pancakes, contrasts with Vicky's preference for the traditional Punjabi delicacy, paranthas. When asked about Katrina's culinary inclinations given her health-conscious image, Vicky revealed that she enjoys paranthas, especially those prepared by her mother-in-law. He charmingly stated, “Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas. Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”

The duo, now known as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, initially kept their relationship under wraps amid persistent dating rumours. However, they eventually made their relationship public after tying the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021. As the couple approach their second anniversary, their enduring love story continues to capture the hearts of fans and admirers alike.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal sets the internet ablaze as he grooves to ‘Softly’, calls it a ‘banger’

On the work front, Vicky is all set to grace the silver screen in The Great Indian Family as Bhajan Kumar, a character grappling with an identity crisis upon discovering his birth religion differs from his upbringing. The film, also featuring Manushi Chillar, is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is scheduled for release on September 22.

Additionally, the actor is set to portray the legendary Indian war hero, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar's film Sam Bahadur. Alongside, he is the lead in Anand Tiwari’s upcoming project, starring alongside Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.