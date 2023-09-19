Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai residence lights up for wedding festivities

Celebrations for the wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have begun. The festivities kicked off as Parineeti's residence in Mumbai was adorned with a stunning display of lights on Monday, signalling the commencement of the celebrations. Parineeti had arrived in Delhi on Sunday, and elaborate preparations for the wedding festivities at Raghav's Delhi residence were seen in progress on Monday.

A glimpse into Parineeti's beautifully decorated high-rise apartment was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, featuring an array of lights illuminating her house. The caption read, “Light Pari ke Ghar pe.” The post garnered congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section, with fans expressing best wishes ahead of the upcoming wedding.

Sources said that following a series of rituals at Raghav's Delhi residence, the couple will soon depart for Udaipur, where the main wedding functions are scheduled to take place on September 23 and 24. Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities also boast a cricket match, where the Chopras and their friends will compete against the Chadhas and their close ones. The pre-wedding function in Udaipur will encompass a welcome lunch and a themed party reminiscent of the 90s era.

Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, is also expected to attend the wedding. She had flown to Delhi in May to attend their engagement.

Insights into the wedding theme were shared by a source with a media house, revealing that the chosen theme is pastel, reflecting in both the decor and the couple's attire.

“The theme and colour for the wedding is pastel, and everything will reflect the same from the decor to the couple’s attire. Parineeti and Raghav have picked the theme as it reflects their personality, and have even told the guests to try and follow the theme. He has several options made for himself for every function and will be doing the final fitting in a day or two to finalise the attire. Even the bride and groom’s attire is simple and subtle, reflecting their personalities with hints of their love story merged with it,” the source stated.