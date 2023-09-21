‘He can be so menacing’: Karan Johar on Raghav Juyal’s villainous debut in Kill

Raghav Juyal has left an indelible mark on the audience with his powerful depiction of a sinister character in the film Kill, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In a performance that has sparked discussions and earned widespread praise, Raghav’s role is being celebrated as the ‘Villain of the Year.’

Both critics and audiences have been lauding him for bringing depth to the ruthless character. He also received widespread acclaim from his producer, the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. During a recent interview, Karan praised his remarkable transition into a negative character.

Karan stated, "Raghav Juyal is so fantastic as an antagonist. I have seen him on the reality shows which he's hosted, I have seen him dancing; he is such a terrific dancer. When you see that sweet smiling Raghav in this role, one will say, 'Aise kaun Marta hai!!' (Who kills a person like this?). The thing is that he can be so menacing. We have never made a film like this."

Raghav shares, “I am truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response. It's an honour to be recognised as the Villain of the Year, and I'm immensely thankful to the audience and critics for their support. Bringing this character to life was a challenge I embraced, and I'm thrilled that it resonated with viewers. This journey wouldn't have been possible without the incredible team behind Kill and the visionary direction of Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. In addition, the words said by my makers, especially what Karan said recently has really given me the motivation and validation that my experiment and venture into the role of a menacing villain has paid off”.

Kill also features Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala, both of whom showcase their unique artistic talents. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It received a positive reception at TIFF 2023 which has set the stage for an exciting cinematic journey.

