Brahma Kumari's Shivani reaches Udaipur for Parineeti, Raghav’s wedding

As actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, another popular figure, Brahma Kumari's sister Shivani reached Udaipur to join the couple.

A video shared by a media outlet shows Brahma Kumari Shivani at the Udaipur airport as the pre-wedding festivities kickstarter at The Leela Palace.

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s choora ceremony took place at 10 am at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. Going by the wedding invitation that went viral on social media Adorn with Love, is the theme of the morning function. Following this, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 pm for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 pm and the theme is Let's Party like it's 90s.

On September 24, the wedding will take place. The pheras are expected to take place at 4 pm on Sunday and the vidaii will happen at 6.30 pm. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard is at 8.30 pm.

