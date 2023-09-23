Vijay Antony shares first statement after daughter Meera's death, says 'she is now in a better place' 

Tamil composer and actor Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera Anthony died by suicide on September 19. As per media reports, Meera was undergoing depression and was taking treatment for the same.

Now, Vijay has released an official statement on his Twitter expressing his state of mind after his daughter's death. The tweet reads, "Dear hearts, My daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She is now better than this world She is going to a peaceful place where there is no caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, poverty and hatred. She is talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time with her. She initiates all the good things I will do in her name. Your Vijay Antony."

Reportedly, Meera was a top-performing student in a private school in Chennai and was even the cultural secretary head. She was, however, under pressure, which led her to take such a drastic and unfortunate step. A police case was filed after she was found dead at her residence in Alwarpet, Chennai and the postmortem protocols are in place.

The news of her unfortunate demise was confirmed by the actor R Sarath Kumar who extended condolences to the bereaved family.

"The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay, I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera," read his tweet.

