Composer-actor Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera passes away by suicide

In an unfortunate turn of events, composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera has committed suicide. The star kid passed away in the wee hours of September 19 and according to media reports, the 16-year-old was under pressure and battling depression for which she was undergoing treatment. Meera was a Class 12 student at a private school in Chennai.

According to police, the girl committed suicide at her residence in Alwarpet in Chennai at around 3 am. The police stated that they searched her room to find whether she had left any suicide note. She was rushed to the hospital after a house help found her in her room but the doctors who examined her declared that was brou0ght dead.

The grief-stricken family is yet to release a statement. However, Vijay’s fans are shocked beyond measure and extending condolences to the bereaved.

Actor R Sarath Kumar mourned Meera's untimely demise and offered condolences to Vijay with a tweet that read, “The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay, I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera.”

