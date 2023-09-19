Home Entertainment Celebs

Composer-actor Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera passes away by suicide

According to media reports, the star kid was battling depression and undergoing treatment for the same

author_img Team Indulge & IANS Published :  19th September 2023 11:02 AM   |   Published :   |  19th September 2023 11:02 AM
Vijay Antony's daughter Meera committed suicide, reportedly due to depression and pressure, while a Class 12 student at a private school in Chennai.

Vijay Anthony's daughter Meera passes away

In an unfortunate turn of events, composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera has committed suicide. The star kid passed away in the wee hours of September 19 and according to media reports, the 16-year-old was under pressure and battling depression for which she was undergoing treatment. Meera was a Class 12 student at a private school in Chennai.

According to police, the girl committed suicide at her residence in Alwarpet in Chennai at around 3 am. The police stated that they searched her room to find whether she had left any suicide note. She was rushed to the hospital after a house help found her in her room but the doctors who examined her declared that was brou0ght dead. 

The grief-stricken family is yet to release a statement. However, Vijay’s fans are shocked beyond measure and extending condolences to the bereaved.

Also read: Korean singer Lee Sang Eun found dead in bathroom minutes ahead of her performance

Actor R Sarath Kumar mourned Meera's untimely demise and offered condolences to Vijay with a tweet that read, “The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay, I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera.”

Also readMalayalam actress Aparna Nair passes away at the age of 33

TAGS
Chennai suicide Vijay Antony Vijay Anthony Meera Tamil Actor Vijay Daughter Meera Age Kollywood dies by suicide

Comments