Malayalam actress Aparna Nair passes away at the age of 33

Actress Aparna Nair, who prominently worked in Malayalam film and television industries passed away, the police reported on Friday. The 33-year-old actress was found hanging at her home in Thiruvananthapuram.

At the residence, Aparna was living with her family, which comprised her husband and two children. The incident happened around 7:30 am on Thursday. After she was found hanging, the actress was taken to a private hospital and hospital authorities informed the police.

"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death," a police officer was quoted saying to a leading media publication. It was further noted that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

For the unversed, the actress started her career in 2007 with filmmaker Lohithadas. She has starred alongside stalwarts like actors Mohanlal and Mukesh. However, she is mostly remembered for her work in television shows like Atmasakhi, Chandanamazha, Devasparsham and Maithili Veendum Varun, among others.

