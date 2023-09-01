Singer Armaan Malik dedicates a song to his ladylove and fiancée, Aashna Shroff

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik’s dreamy proposal to fiancée and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff has been winning the internet over the past few days. The newly engaged couple has been showered with immense love and wishes from all over since they posted a string of romantic pictures from the special day on their social media handles. While the pictures showcase Armaan Malik going down on his knee with a ring in his hand, the Prince of Pop has now unveiled a heartwarming video for his fans that takes us inside the big proposal day and that special moment when Aashna Shroff said ‘YES’.

Out now on Armaan Malik’s YouTube page, the romantic music video titled Kasam Se is a beautiful proposal video that captures various surprises and endearing emotions in it. This is the first time we’ve seen the singer dedicating a song officially to his ladylove and fiancée, Aashna Shroff. In the clip, we can see Armaan planning the entire surprise for Aashna in the presence of their families and loved ones. The singer organises an elegant and romantic set up with candles and flowers, and him singing Kasam Se with a guitar in his hand before going down on his knee. Feeling emotional and loved in this extremely special moment, Aashna Shroff can be seen dropping some happy tears as she says the big yes. Ain't no denying that their love looks like it’s straight out of a fairytale.

Kasam Se is an intimate ballad that focuses completely on Armaan’s dulcet vocals and the simple yet effective guitar-plucking pattern that almost tugs at your heartstrings. As the song progresses, you get to hear minimal orchestrations that eventually build into a crescendo towards the outro giving it the soundscape of a dreamy once-in-a-lifetime love story.

Talking about the special song and his emotions for fiancée Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik said, “Kasam Se is a musical love letter to my better half. An ode to our love story. It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there holding her hand through it all. When you find your soulmate, your forever person - there’s no looking back. She's the most special person in my life and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here’s to our forever!”

The superhit trio of chartbusters like Chale Aana and Ghar Se Nikalte Hi - Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa -- have joined forces yet again to come up with the love song of the year - Kasam Se. It is sung and performed by Armaan Malik, composed by the melody king Amaal Mallik, and written by Kunaal Vermaa.

Out now on the singer’s YouTube channel, Kasam Se is available on all streaming platforms.