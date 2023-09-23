Priyanka Chopra hints at her absence from Parineeti Chopra's wedding as she wishes her in new post

In recent developments, actor Priyanka Chopra has hinted that she may not be attending her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. Speculations had been circulating regarding Priyanka's participation, with reports suggesting her attending the event alongside her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, was spotted attending the pre-wedding festivities.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka's mother, Harbhajan, FDCI chief among early arrivals

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Priyanka shared a throwback picture of Parineeti enjoying a refreshing beverage outdoors, dressed in a black top, a vibrant skirt, and a stylish hat. In the accompanying message, Priyanka conveyed her best wishes to Parineeti, writing, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a video on Instagram, featuring herself, her daughter Malti, and her brother-in-law Frankie Jones during a visit to a farm. The footage captured Priyanka playfully interacting with a goat, attempting to balance it on her back, eliciting laughter and joy.

The casual outing showcased Priyanka in a white shirt, khaki pants, cap, and white sneakers, while Malti sported a charming blue and red ensemble, both engrossed in the farm animals. Frankie added to the jovial atmosphere by posing with birds on his head and hands. The actor captioned the post, “Farm life with our favourite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore.#goat.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie at her LA home

The highly anticipated wedding of Parineeti and Raghav is scheduled to take place in Udaipur, where eminent political figures and notable figures from the film industry are expected to attend the pre-wedding celebrations on Saturday, followed by the main ceremony on Sunday at The Leela Palace Udaipur.