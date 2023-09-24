Hulk Hogan marries ladylove Sky Daily in private wedding ceremony

Hulk Hogan, who is a wrestling icon from WWE has tied the knot with his new bride Sky Daily, a yoga instructor, in a small ceremony in Florida. The wedding ceremony was a very small and private affair with only friends and family in attendance. The marriage according to reports was both a spiritual and an intimate affair.

Hulk and Sky got hitched at their go-to place of worship which is the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, with Pastor Aaron Filippone handling the marriage duties as their wedding officiant. Hogan and his new bride posed for photos together after the ceremony, with him in a simple black tuxedo and a black version of his signature head bandana and Daily, 45, in a glittery white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a lace train.

The 70-year-old wrestling icon had revealed his engagement to Daily back in July while giving a speech at the wedding of their mutual friends, Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a now-deleted video of the speech that was originally shared on Instagram, according to media organisations.

The nuptials were private, intimate and wholesome as only the couple’s kids with a few family members and friends were the ones to bear witness to this new coming-together. That includes Sky's children, as well as Nick Hogan, though Brooke was unable to make it on such short notice.

Hogan posted a rare picture of himself and Daily on Instagram last month in honour of his birthday. "70 years young and happier than I’ve ever been! Brother!" he wrote, alongside a snapshot of the couple posing together on a red velvet couch.

He also shared a video of Daily leading him into what appeared to be a surprise party for the milestone birthday. "Life just keeps on getting better and better! Jumping on another lightning bolt at 70!" he declared in the accompanying caption.