Celebrity Couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child

Celebrity couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, have shared the joyous news of expecting their first child, spreading excitement among their fans and well-wishers. The announcement was made by Vikrant on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt post and a charming photograph of the couple on their wedding day.

In the Instagram post, Vikrant shared a picture of the couple in their wedding attire, smiling at each other. The image featured the words, “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.”

The heartwarming news was met with an outpouring of congratulations and good wishes from fellow celebrities and fans. Notable personalities like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kriti Kharbanda, Raashii Khanna, and Shibani Dandekar, expressed their happiness and sent their blessings to the expecting couple.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Check out first snaps from the sangeet ceremony

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in February of the preceding year, marking a significant milestone in their love story. Vikrant shared their initial official wedding pictures along with an emotional note written in Hindi, expressing gratitude for their journey together.

Vikrant gained prominence with the 2008 TV show Dharam Veer, where he portrayed the character of Dharam. His acting career further flourished through notable appearances in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. Transitioning to the big screen, he made his debut in the film Lootera alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

Also read: Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Ancora show, sits in the same row as Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny

Since then, Vikrant has featured in various successful films, including Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. On the other hand, Sheetal has made her mark in the digital world through her performance in the web series Broken But Beautiful.

Looking ahead, Vikrant is set to grace the screens in the film 12th Fail, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie, scheduled for release on October 27, is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, narrating the remarkable journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The narrative is inspired by the genuine experiences of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC.