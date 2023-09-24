Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Check out first snaps from the sangeet ceremony

As the wedding bells chime closer, the anticipation for the marriage ceremony of actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is reaching a crescendo. The duo is set to tie the knot on Sunday in what promises to be a grand affair at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Preceding the main event, several rituals are planned at The Taj Lake Palace, adding to the royal charm of the celebration.

The city of Udaipur has come alive with the arrival of numerous family members, friends, and politicians, all eager to partake in the festivities surrounding this auspicious occasion. Among the political dignitaries present are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who reached Udaipur on Saturday evening. They are slated to be a part of Raghav Chadha's baaraat procession.

Adding to the pre-wedding festivities, a lively Sangeet celebration was held on Saturday night. The revelry commenced with guests arriving at Udaipur airport and being ferried to the opulent The Leela Palace via a boat. The evening featured a grand Sangeet night hosted by both families, marked by scintillating performances by renowned artists like Salman Ali and Navraj Hans. The vibrant atmosphere saw families letting loose and dancing the night away to popular tunes.

Notwithstanding the high spirits and joyful celebrations, stringent measures were put in place to ensure privacy and security for the event. Cameras were discreetly managed to avoid any leaks from the private celebrations. However, a delightful video from the exuberant Sangeet night has surfaced on social media, showcasing the elation and jubilation surrounding the upcoming wedding.

However, amidst the festivities, Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, remains in the United States and hasn't made her way to India for the wedding. Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, seems to be skipping the ceremony, leaving fans curious about her non-participation. Despite her absence, Priyanka expressed her warm wishes for Parineeti through an Instagram post.

The love story between Parineeti and Raghav spans several years, culminating in their engagement at Raghav's Kapurthala House in Delhi this past May. During the engagement, Priyanka had flown to Delhi and participated in the ceremonies reserved for the bride's sister.

