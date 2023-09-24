Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away aged 77

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker, KG George passed away at the age of 77 at an old age home in Kakkanad in Kochi on Sunday. He was one of the iconic filmmakers of the Malayalam industry and had forayed into new scripts and made challenging movies.

His movie, Panchavadi Palam is a political satire whose content is valid even now. The movie was a runaway hit and is considered one of the best movies made in the Malayalam film industry.

The movie, Irakal by George is a crime thriller and bears resemblance to several incidents that have unfolded in the state of Kerala recently while the movie was made three decades ago. He had brought the best out of actors like Mammootty and Bharath Gopi in his movie, Yavanika. His film Lekhayude Maranam, oru Flashback based on the death of a film heroine was also a runaway hit.

George was a highly respected director in the Malayalam film industry and was suffering from a stroke for the past few years. He was resting at the Kakkanad old age home. While George directed only around 20 movies, he was a director who had broken the concept of commercial and art movies and had given a message in each of his movies.