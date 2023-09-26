Swara Bhasker and husband Fahad Ahmed blessed with a baby girl, share first glimpse from the hospital

Swara Bhasker, who confirmed her pregnancy in June with her politician husband Fahad Ahmad, and today evening, the duo was blessed with a baby girl. Swara shared a couple of photos from the hospital with the newborn and tweeted, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth... Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23 Sept. 2023 With grateful and happy hearts we thank you for your love. It’s a whole new world."

In one of the clicks, we see Swara and Fahad posing with their darling daughter, and in another photo, Swara is seen sleeping with her little one. The photos are truly heartwarming and many have taken to the comment section to bless the happy family.

For the unversed, Swara and Fahad announced their pregnancy with cutesy clicks with a gorgeous sunset backdrop. The Bollywood actress shared a long post talking about embracing motherhood. A part of it read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world."

In another set of tweets recently, Swara also shared how she's preparing for the baby's arrival. The tweet read, "I'm totally ready to head to the hospital soon as the baby signals it’s emergence courtesy this thoughtfully curated Premium Hospital Pack from Tabu ji at @completeexpectation ! I was confused about what should go into my hospital bag but #completeexpectation has taken care of ALL hospital essentials for baby and Mamma in a single package! Thank you Tabu ji and Complete Expectation!"

